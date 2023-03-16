













LONDON, March 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Raiffeisen Bank International thinks it may have found a clever way to repatriate a small part of its Russian assets. The $5 billion Austrian bank, one of only two European lenders along with UniCredit (CRDI.MI) still operating in Moscow, is suggesting it could swap up to 400 million euros’ worth of assets for an equivalent sum of frozen cash that Russia’s Sberbank (SBER.MM) holds in Europe after a series of divestments. Raiffeisen may be able to demonstrate that the scheme would not violate the letter of sanctions. It will find it harder to argue that it is abiding by their spirit.

Russia has long been a cash cow for Raiffeisen, accounting for more than half its 3.8 billion euros of net profit last year. And it has been reluctant to shutter its operations in the country, for lack of a buyer at a decent price. Hence the idea to swap its stranded roubles against the frozen euros accumulated by Sberbank, the Kremlin-owned bank forced to unwind its operations by the war in Ukraine. Up to 400 million euros of its assets are now sitting idle in a frozen fund.

According to sources involved in the talks, Raiffeisen could transfer to Sberbank either some debt owed by Raiffeisen Russia to its mother company, or the rights to a special dividend of the Russian unit. Promoters of the idea, now being tested with regulators, reckon this might conform with sanctions because the swap would not involve sending hard currency to Russia. In reality, it would allow Russia’s largest bank to recover its frozen money, opening a massive loophole in the sanctions regime. (By Pierre Briancon)

