NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The New York Times (NYT.N) has a new assignment. ValueAct Capital Management, the pushy investment firm led by Mason Morfit, disclosed a 6.7% stake in the $5 billion news outfit with the idea that it should push a bundle of products the way Netflix (NFLX.O) does. There’s logic to the plan, but it’s a risky move given the Ochs-Sulzberger family's control.

ValueAct already is talking to management and the board. It also claims – in a letter the fund sent to its own investors, according to Reuters read more – to have research showing that subscribers would pony up a premium for a package that includes news, Wirecutter product recommendations, crossword puzzles and more.

The New York Times is a rare financial success story in the news business. Just last week, it reported more than 8 million digital-only subscribers in the second quarter, a 36% increase from the same period a year earlier. Chief Executive Meredith Kopit Levien is targeting 15 million by the end of 2027.

In theory, at least, there are ways to boost the valuation. Six-year-old Axios this week agreed to sell itself to Cox Enterprises for $525 million, or 5 times revenue, more than twice what the New York Times fetches in the public market.

Looked at another way, the company is trading at a robust 31 times estimated net profit for the next year, according to Refinitiv. Assume ValueAct’s ideas could lift the margin to 10% instead of this year’s 7%. Applying the same valuation multiple, the top line would have to grow to $3.3 billion, or a little more than 7% annually on a compound basis to double the market capitalization to $10 billion in five years. The current expectation is roughly 5% revenue growth.

ValueAct has cracked open the door at Japan’s stubborn boardrooms lately read more , including at endoscope maker Olympus (7733.T) and chemical manufacturer JSR (4185.T). Those successes may have emboldened Morfit to target the New York Times despite the dual-class structure that gives the family a firm grip. The publisher also invited representatives from another activist firm onto its board during the global financial crisis to avoid a proxy fight, a span that ushered in the successful digital initiative. It would benefit now from a fresh round of financial edits.

