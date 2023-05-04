First Republic’s rescue cements ‘too big to fail’: podcast

First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco
The exterior of a First Republic Bank branch is pictured in San Francisco, California, U.S. April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - JPMorgan rode to the rescue of the mid-sized lender, which recently became the latest US bank to keel over. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss the impact of lending giants bulking up further, and whether that itself stores up future risks.

