Flavourings boom will drive more deals

A customer holds a lime at a vegetable market in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors are following their noses. On Friday EQT-owned (EQTAB.ST) Azelis (AZE.BR), which makes personal care fragrances and food flavourings, rose 13% on its market debut in Brussels. The listing valued the company, which also makes chemicals for household products as well as glues and sealants, at over $7 billion.

The Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS) carveout has only been in EQT’s pantry since late 2018. A speedy float can be explained by a blossoming sector: $46 billion Swiss rival Givaudan (GIVN.S) is up 22% this year. No wonder. Smells and tastes are big consumer goods trends in sectors like health, nutrition and fancy skincare. Even though their input costs are rising, price rises are easier to pass on to richer business customers without ramping up marketing spend to persuade them.

Kerry (KYGa.I) read more , Tate & Lyle (TATE.L) and Royal DSM (DSMN.AS) have already refined their recipes. Azelis could copy DSM and split off its industrials unit. Plus, with Givaudan and Symrise (SY1G.DE) among a handful of big players, some bigger M&A could be cooking. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Biden channels Trump on China read more

Ryanair throws down consolidation gauntlet read more

Trains deal has messy endgame read more

UK growth may be more of a worry than inflation read more

Darktrace emits travelling salesman omens read more

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic