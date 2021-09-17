Breakingviews
Flavourings boom will drive more deals
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors are following their noses. On Friday EQT-owned (EQTAB.ST) Azelis (AZE.BR), which makes personal care fragrances and food flavourings, rose 13% on its market debut in Brussels. The listing valued the company, which also makes chemicals for household products as well as glues and sealants, at over $7 billion.
The Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS) carveout has only been in EQT’s pantry since late 2018. A speedy float can be explained by a blossoming sector: $46 billion Swiss rival Givaudan (GIVN.S) is up 22% this year. No wonder. Smells and tastes are big consumer goods trends in sectors like health, nutrition and fancy skincare. Even though their input costs are rising, price rises are easier to pass on to richer business customers without ramping up marketing spend to persuade them.
Kerry (KYGa.I) read more , Tate & Lyle (TATE.L) and Royal DSM (DSMN.AS) have already refined their recipes. Azelis could copy DSM and split off its industrials unit. Plus, with Givaudan and Symrise (SY1G.DE) among a handful of big players, some bigger M&A could be cooking. (By Dasha Afanasieva)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Biden channels Trump on China read more
Ryanair throws down consolidation gauntlet read more
Trains deal has messy endgame read more
UK growth may be more of a worry than inflation read more
Darktrace emits travelling salesman omens read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.