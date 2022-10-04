













NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hurricane Ian hit the Florida coast last week, leaving huge amounts of damage and a large death toll in its wake. Governor Ron DeSantis is piecing together recovery efforts while defending his response to the storm. But there’s a separate crisis brewing that could come to a head in the next decade. Damage from wind and flooding isn’t going to get any better – and the state’s residents are running out of ways to get insurance.

Insured losses from the storm could be $42 billion to $57 billion, according to insurance software firm Verisk, with total damage double that, based on past hurricanes like Katrina. The threat of huge hurricanes has been rising, and it’s been only five years since Hurricane Irma caused about $18 billion of insured losses. Still even as residents live under the risk of stronger storms, coastal building and corresponding property values in the state have exploded. The U.S. government’s All-Transactions House Price Index for Florida has nearly tripled in the past decade, compared to America as a whole, which doubled.

At the same time, insurance is becoming more expensive, and harder to get. The average home premium in the state is $4,231 annually, or about three times the American mean, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Most homeowners' insurance is provided by small in-state firms after big insurers walked following Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Capital buffers are often small, risks concentrated and the companies reliant on offloading risk to other insurers, whose prices may rise. Six firms have been declared insolvent this year and 27 are on the state’s watchlist.

As a result, customers increasingly rely on the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens Property Insurance. It has over 1 million policies in force, over twice as many as two years ago. Policies are cheaper, which is better for state residents. But it isn’t great for the insurer itself. Citizens has been running operating losses since 2015, and the organization admitted last year such losses combined with growth is unsustainable, and may require costly reassessments.

None of that bodes well long term for Floridians. But the bigger problem may be the number of residents who have no flood insurance at all. Only 18% of Florida homes have it. Though the proportion of people with flood insurance is higher on the coasts, Ian’s damage shows inland flooding can cause huge losses, too. And recent reforms to the federal program backing most policies will make premiums steadily more expensive for riskier properties. That suggests that Florida could be shouldering the cost of quite a few crises in the coming years.

Verisk estimates insured losses from Hurricane Ian will range from $42 billion to $57 billion. This figure does not include non-insured damages, or losses paid out by the National Flood Insurance Program. Florida sustained 99% of these losses, according to the insurance analytics firm.

The hurricane came ashore on Sept. 28 in Florida, and then again on Sept. 29 in South Carolina.

