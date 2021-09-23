Breakingviews
Fonterra refines recipe to weather climate crisis
HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Farmers and executives are chewing over more proposals read more for a shakeup at New Zealand milk cooperative Fonterra. They’re the latest part of an evolving strategy to help the company and its members combat climate change and constrained supplies.
Fonterra plans to increase annual research spending by 50% by 2030 to over $100 million a year, with part of that sum dedicated to reducing methane emissions. Up to $700 million in total will be invested in sustainability. It’s also mulling a public listing for its Australian business.
Kiwi farmers need help, though, to finance the upgrades new regulations require to minimise greenhouse-gas emissions and water pollution. That’s partly why the company run by Miles Hurrell has been examining an overhaul of its capital structure .
It’s still working on the right ingredients for that. Its proposals involve keeping a listed fund that ordinary investors can buy into, but that has met with resistance from farmers prioritising cooperative members’ ownership. Stakeholders have until a December vote on the plans to churn out fresh ideas. (By Katrina Hamlin)
