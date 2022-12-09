













LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Two rapid grocery delivery players are serving up an unappetising deal for their investors. Turkish company Getir, last valued at $11.8 billion in March, is gobbling up its German rival Gorillas. It values the target at $1.2 billion, a 60% cut to its last valuation acquired in last year’s funding round. Getir is also taking a valuation cut, as reported by the Financial Times, given that the combined group is now worth $10 billion.

The price tag implies Getir didn’t bag much of a bargain. Gorillas was expected to make annualised revenue of $450 million by the end of this year, according to the FT. On the average 2 times 2022 revenue multiple of listed food delivery players DoorDash (DASH.N) and Delivery Hero , the German group would be valued at under $1 billion, not $1.2 billion. The good news is there should be cost synergies: in New York City, for example, Getir and Gorillas will have a combined near-50% market share, Yipit data shows. But shutting down and getting out of warehouse leases can be costly.

It’s worst for Gorillas investors like Delivery Hero and Tencent (0700.HK), however. Some investors will receive around $40 million in cash as well as equity, the FT said. But most of the purchase price stems from converting Gorillas shares into those of the acquirer, making any potential return on their investments contingent on the fate of loss-making Getir. With an upcoming recession, they will have to hope that luxury grocery delivery services still have a future. (By Karen Kwok)

