Food price spike looks like recipe for trouble
Emerging markets struggling to get hold of Covid-19 vaccines may be in for another kick in the guts: food inflation. The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Thursday read more that its global food price index hit its highest level since September 2011. With groceries making up a greater share of their inflation baskets, developing nations will feel the biggest pinch.
In the UK, for instance, food and non-alcoholic drinks make up 9% of the average family’s outgoings. In Kenya, it’s a third. Combined with the steep upwards slope of the FAO’s graph – May’s increase was the biggest month-on-month jump since 2010 – it could mean social unrest. In 2008, the rapid tripling of rice prices from leading exporter Thailand sparked riots in West Africa. The cereals bit of the FAO’s index is just below 2008 levels. But after the hardships of the global pandemic, emerging market consumers will have lower tolerance levels. (By Ed Cropley)
