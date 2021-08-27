Forbes catches SPAC wave

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York near the close in trading, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Not to be outdone by Playboy or BuzzFeed , rich-list purveyor Forbes has agreed to merge with a Hong Kong-based, U.S.-listed special-purpose acquisition company in a deal valued at $630 million. It’s not quite in the same stratosphere as what Axel Springer splashed out for newish political outlet Politico , a reported $1 billion, but it’s more in line with what traditional media outlets are worth.

Based on the deal terms Forbes, known for chronicling the world’s elite and for a vast network of content contributors, is being valued at nearly 3 times next year’s estimated revenue. That compares to the New York Times (NYT.N), which trades at nearly 4 times sales on the same metric using analyst forecasts compiled by Refinitiv.

Forbes, founded by the family with the same name and with former U.S. presidential candidate Steve Forbes still involved, was worth $475 billion when investment group Integrated Whale Media Investments bought a majority stake in 2014 read more . The deal announced on Thursday beats that price. Chalk one up for SPACs. (By Jennifer Saba)

