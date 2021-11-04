Ford gives Toyota a run for its money

The 2020 Toyota Supra is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MELBOURNE, Nov 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) is in danger of being overtaken by Ford Motor (F.N) on a key stock market metric. Shares in the $295 billion Japan-based carmaker dropped a tad after it cut its full-year sales guidance as the chip shortage and commodity prices bit. Stock in its rival run by Jim Farley, meanwhile, has surged 20% since last week’s surprisingly good second-quarter earnings read more .

That leaves the pair trading just shy of 10 times estimated earnings for calendar year 2022, per Refinitiv, comfortably ahead of General Motors (GM.N) and Volkswagen . Yet for the three months to the end of September, Toyota’s pre-tax margin was, at almost 12%, more than double what Ford managed. Analysts expect Farley’s crew to only slightly narrow that gap over the next couple of years. Tesla (TSLA.O), of course, is way ahead, trading on a multiple of 195 times. But given that huge gap, jostling for a distant second place is where the real action is at. (By Antony Currie)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Zillow’s failed house flipping read more

KKR basks in LBO nirvana, for now read more

HelloFresh’s latest recipe slips down too well read more

Ferrari’s Birkin-like appeal is chip-mess antidote read more

StanChart pessimism casts shadow on earnings jump read more

Editing by Una Galani and Thomas Shum