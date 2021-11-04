Breakingviews
Ford gives Toyota a run for its money
MELBOURNE, Nov 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) is in danger of being overtaken by Ford Motor (F.N) on a key stock market metric. Shares in the $295 billion Japan-based carmaker dropped a tad after it cut its full-year sales guidance as the chip shortage and commodity prices bit. Stock in its rival run by Jim Farley, meanwhile, has surged 20% since last week’s surprisingly good second-quarter earnings read more .
That leaves the pair trading just shy of 10 times estimated earnings for calendar year 2022, per Refinitiv, comfortably ahead of General Motors (GM.N) and Volkswagen . Yet for the three months to the end of September, Toyota’s pre-tax margin was, at almost 12%, more than double what Ford managed. Analysts expect Farley’s crew to only slightly narrow that gap over the next couple of years. Tesla (TSLA.O), of course, is way ahead, trading on a multiple of 195 times. But given that huge gap, jostling for a distant second place is where the real action is at. (By Antony Currie)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Zillow’s failed house flipping read more
KKR basks in LBO nirvana, for now read more
HelloFresh’s latest recipe slips down too well read more
Ferrari’s Birkin-like appeal is chip-mess antidote read more
StanChart pessimism casts shadow on earnings jump read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.