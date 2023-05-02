













NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Detroit says everything is going great; the stock market seems unconvinced. Automakers General Motors(GM.N) and Ford Motor(F.N) reported operating profit well above Wall Street’s expectations in the first quarter. Both companies say good times should continue despite a darkening economic picture and billions of dollars in required investments in electric vehicles. Their battery-powered makeovers carry risks, but 3.6 million missing car sales thanks to Covid-era shortages means their gas-guzzler cash cows can put on a brave face, thanks to plenty of unfulfilled demand.

The car industry is at a difficult moment of transition. Investors and, increasingly, the federal government want to see dramatic makeovers leave fossil fuels behind. The cost is clear: Ford now reports results for its electric segment separately, where costs, not including interest or taxes, are double revenue. Losses are the norm for old-guard operators chasing electric leader Tesla (TSLA.O), which for the moment is likely unique in making profit from emissions-free cars.

But Detroit has something pure-electric automakers don’t to fund these losses: cashflow-rich gas-car businesses. Ford and GM reported total operating profit 43% and 20% above analyst expectations this quarter, respectively, according to Refinitiv. Yet GM’s stock fell 3% after reporting results. Ford fell a similar amount after hours following its results on Tuesday.

Part of the concern is likely pricing. Detroit’s great strength of late has been, counterintuitively, a lack of cars to sell, thanks to pandemic-wrecked supply chains that left them short of key components like semiconductors. As buyers scrambled for what cars were available, sticker prices spiraled upwards.

Reuters Graphics

This price ratchet added billions to operating profit in recent years. The fear is that this could reverse. Buyers are stretched as inflation bites. Interest rates on car loans climbed by over half year-over-year in 2022’s fourth quarter, according to Experian, as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs. That should make it harder for shoppers to swallow high prices.

But there’s still plenty of unsatisfied demand. Back in 2018, Ford and GM sold a combined 5.5 million vehicles. If that rate had held, they would have sold 3.6 million more cars than they actually did over the past four years. And used car inventories are still low while prices are high, according to Cox Automotive, leaving fewer alternatives to new purchases.

Reuters Graphics

With so many foregone sales still left to be fulfilled and manufacturers managing supply and demand carefully, pricing for combustion cars is unlikely to collapse back to pre-pandemic levels. Even if it does a bit, demand for cars has plenty of room to accommodate the difference. That means Detroit’s cash engine will likely keep humming – if only shareholders would start singing the tune.

Follow @JMAGuilford on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Ford Motor reported revenue of $41.5 billion for the first quarter of 2023 on May 2, 15% above analyst expectations, according to data from Refinitiv. Adjusted operating profit was $3.4 billion, 43% above estimates.

Detroit-based peer General Motors on April 25 reported first-quarter revenue of $40 billion and adjusted operating profit of $3.8 billion, 3% and 20% above analyst expectations, respectively. GM increased its expectations for full-year operating profit by $500 million, to a range of $11 billion to $13 billion.

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.