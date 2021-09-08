Breakingviews
Ford greatly enhances its tech’s appeal
MELBOURNE, Sept 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Call it a Field day for Ford Motor (F.N). Boss Jim Farley said on Tuesday the $55 billion carmaker had poached Doug Field from Apple (AAPL.O) to spearhead technology initiatives. He had been running the iPhone maker’s efforts to develop its own vehicle and was previously its head of hardware engineering.
Between the two stints at Apple, Field oversaw the rollout of Tesla’s (TSLA.O) Model 3, before taking the fall for Chief Executive Elon Musk’s push to crank them out too quickly. His experience should help Ford accelerate in the race to develop autonomous, connected vehicles where revenue from software holds great promise.
He brings Ford something else, too. Farley has been in the driver’s seat for less than a year and isn’t planning on going anywhere soon. But the two previous CEOs each lasted just three years. Field, who’s returning to the company where his career started, is good to have along for the ride just in case. (By Antony Currie)
