Ford plays private equity on its own business
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ford Motor (F.N) can be its own private equity owner. The Detroit automaker said on Wednesday that it won’t separate the ownership of its electric-car business from its internal combustion operations. However, it is reorganizing internally to split its electric and gas-guzzler units – and plans to run the latter for efficiency and cash.
The business which has lots of current earnings but an uncertain future is an obvious target for a debt-heavy financial buyer. But Ford would prefer to use the cash to fund its now-$50 billion plan to turn the company electric. To help things along, the combustion engine business will strip out $3 billion of costs within three years and be cautious on capital spending.
The plan should help Ford hit a 10% overall profit margin before interest and taxes by 2026, up from 7.3% last year. That’s still short of rival General Motors (GM.N), which earned an 11.3% margin in 2021. Ford’s stock was up 5% on Wednesday nonetheless, as investors welcomed its expanded ambitions in electric vehicles and the hope of getting a clearer look at that business in future. For now buyout firms can only look on. (By Jonathan Guilford)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
French tester pain helps odds of Europe mega-deal read more
Digital waves crash hard on Sea read more
Shell’s deal Down Under blows more ill wind at AGL read more
Target’s steady aim is underappreciated read more
Cerberus changes Albertsons packaging, again read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.