A Ford Motors pre-production all-electric F-150 Lightning truck prototype is seen at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S. September 16, 2021 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ford Motor (F.N) can be its own private equity owner. The Detroit automaker said on Wednesday that it won’t separate the ownership of its electric-car business from its internal combustion operations. However, it is reorganizing internally to split its electric and gas-guzzler units – and plans to run the latter for efficiency and cash.

The business which has lots of current earnings but an uncertain future is an obvious target for a debt-heavy financial buyer. But Ford would prefer to use the cash to fund its now-$50 billion plan to turn the company electric. To help things along, the combustion engine business will strip out $3 billion of costs within three years and be cautious on capital spending.

The plan should help Ford hit a 10% overall profit margin before interest and taxes by 2026, up from 7.3% last year. That’s still short of rival General Motors (GM.N), which earned an 11.3% margin in 2021. Ford’s stock was up 5% on Wednesday nonetheless, as investors welcomed its expanded ambitions in electric vehicles and the hope of getting a clearer look at that business in future. For now buyout firms can only look on. (By Jonathan Guilford)

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen, Sharon Lam and Pranav Kiran