Ford wisely trims its electric bets
NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ford Motor (F.N) wants to shift its electric bets around. The $57 billion Detroit-based automaker needs to spend a ton of cash on an electric transformation that’s likely to only get more expensive. Selling a chunk of its stake in electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O), as reported by CNBC, is a smart way to refocus its resources.
Rivian’s shares have sunk 78% since its blockbuster opening trade in November read more . The decline gave Ford a $5.4 billion paper loss last quarter. Still, at a reported sale price of $26.90, Ford would still be at a comfortable profit to the price it paid for its 11.4% stake, built before Rivian went public, based on disclosures in filings.
Ford has placed a variety of electric bets, including its own Mach-E and electric F-150 launches, plus a partnership with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), . As Rivian struggles with delays read more while other efforts bear fruit, Ford needs to free up a cash to put to use elsewhere. No sense in leaving money in a struggling auto company when its own could use the buffer. (By Jonathan Guilford)
