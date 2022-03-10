Former Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaks at a panel of regulators in Sydney, Australia, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

MELBOURNE, March 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Guy Debelle is swapping his role as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia to be finance chief at Fortescue Future Industries. It’s an unusual, but not entirely illogical, career change.

Debelle, a 25-year RBA veteran, took point on the central bank’s work on climate change, so he’s well-versed in the risks and opportunities. He also has decent contacts to help the green-energy division at $41 billion iron ore miner Fortescue Metals (FMG.AX). FFI touts a plethora of potential partnerships, most recently with Airbus(AIR.PA), to produce green hydrogen.

It could take years for many of them to generate revenue, however. For now FFI, will rely on 10% of its parent’s net income to fund roughly $600 million a year of planned outlays. Using Refinitiv estimates, that’ll last three years at best. It could run out sooner if Fortescue Chair Andrew Forrest, who argues the Russian war in Ukraine should accelerate the energy transition, demands more spending.

If so, Debelle could find himself asking for more cash, an awkward position for any central banker. (By Antony Currie)

