French $3 bln cyber deal would suit Atos most

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Atos (ATOS.PA) shareholders may be the winners from a possible deal involving Thales and private equity. The 3.7 billion euro IT company, which has halved in value over the past year after an accounting snafu, could be broken up, Reuters reported read more . Defence group Thales would pick up the cybersecurity business for $3 billion (2.7 billion euros), with buyout funds like Bain Capital taking the rest.

That would allow Atos shareholders to realise some cash from a messy situation. New Chief Executive Rodolphe Belmer may have to launch a costly restructuring. And while Atos looks cheap, at roughly 8 times 2022 earnings as per Refinitiv data, a history of missed targets justifies such a low multiple. Just five of the 20 analysts following the company recommend buying the shares.

Meanwhile shareholders in Thales, which said no discussions are underway, might be less enthusiastic. The 17 billion euro group will soon be flush with cash after selling its transport unit. Shareholders might like a special dividend or investment in the core defence and aerospace divisions, rather than M&A involving the peripheral cybersecurity business. Thales shares fell 3% shortly after the Reuters report. That’s telling. (By Liam Proud)

Editing by Neil Unmack and Karen Kwok