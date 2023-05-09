













LONDON, May 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Retreat is the most common strategy of top retail chief executives. The rapid advance of online fashion retailers and the pain of Covid-19-induced lockdowns have prompted giants like H&M (HMb.ST) to cull staff and others to shutter stores. But JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) is taking a different approach. On Tuesday, the near-$11 billion British purveyor of sportswear splashed out 520 million euros ($571 million) on French sneaker seller Courir. Regis Schultz, JD’s French boss, is planning to spend more of the company’s 1-billion-pound ($1.3 billion) cash pile on further international expansion.

Taking a larger share of the sports market makes sense. Sales of exercise equipment, gym wear and running shoes are set to double to $1 trillion by 2030, according to Straits Research. Courir has sneaker outlets across the continent and is popular with female shoppers: around 50% of its sales go to women, compared with just 20% at JD Sports. That explains why Schultz is willing to pay a multiple of nearly 11 times Courir’s operating profit in 2022, while JD Sports is valued at less than 7.5 times, after deducting net cash. If Schultz has positioned JD Sports to take more of a share of a thriving retail market, the relatively hefty price tag may not be as racy as it looks. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Crypto-silence is precious for Gensler's SEC read more

HSBC vote gives Ping An a fresh shove towards exit read more

Adidas runs harder, but also stands still read more

Shopify offloads its logistics baggage read more

Unilever’s jilted pay deal needs a rewrite

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Pranav Kiran











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.