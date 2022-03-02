LONDON, March 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - BioMerieux’s Covid-19 woes could be eased with a merger. The 10 billion euro French diagnostic firm spooked the market on Wednesday by warning that sales for this year are forecast to decline by between 3% and 7%, as the pandemic recedes and the need for Covid-19 tests eases. The company’s shares fell as much as 12%, bringing their decline this year to 32%.

Chief Executive Alexandre Mérieux’s troubles are likely to intensify. Inflation is driving up the cost of medical supplies and labour, which will further squeeze margins. That makes a deal with German-Dutch rival Qiagen (QIA.DE) more appealing. A merger, mooted last November, would bring cost savings and create a European testing rival to U.S. giant Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N). BioMerieux’s relatively poor share performance means both companies have a similar market capitalisation, making a merger of equals easier. If Mérieux dawdles, he may open the door to a cheeky bid from another rival that his disenchanted shareholders find hard to reject. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic