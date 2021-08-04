Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Frontier tech investors are on their own

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Zymergen (ZY.O), a synthetic biology company whose initial public offering in April gave it a market value of more than $3 billion, has hit the skids. The shares lost about 75% of their value on Wednesday, after the company unveiled a catalog of problems: Customers had trouble using its lead product, it had overestimated the size of the foldable screen market, and there would be little revenue until 2023 at the earliest. To top it all, the company jettisoned its chief executive.

Zymergen hopes to use genetic engineering to grow materials, instead of using traditional methods such as making them with fossil fuels. The promise is that using biomanufacturing will be cheaper and greener. It’s not alone, as larger Ginkgo Bioworks agreed to a SPAC deal that values it at $17.5 billion .

Underwriters including Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JPMorgan (JPM.N), BofA Securities and others didn’t notice or mention the company’s product problems or overly optimistic projections. Sure, Zymergen says it recently became aware of these issues, but the IPO was only months ago. With technology SPAC deals offering even less quality control , investors are on their own . (By Robert Cyran)

