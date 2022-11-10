













LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - FTX is a young company facing an ancient financial problem. Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange is hanging in the balance, after customers wanted their money back and it wasn’t able to oblige. Potential saviour and rival Binance walked away from a rescue bid on Wednesday. While it may be of little consolation to Bankman-Fried, the industry could end up better off for FTX’s agonies.

Bankman-Fried’s group was valued at $32 billion in January. Now it is probably worthless. Binance, the world’s dominant crypto exchange, on Wednesday scrapped its offer to save it from a “significant liquidity crunch.” Binance’s initial inspection of FTX’s books suggested that its liabilities could be $6 billion greater than its assets, according to Bloomberg. Customers have been pulling their funds since the weekend, forcing Bankman-Fried to halt withdrawals.

FTX’s collapse would cause widespread crypto pain. Retail investors could face a haircut on their funds, assuming they get any money back. Other financial firms too are exposed, like Galaxy Digital (GLXY.TO), which said on Wednesday that it was “evaluating the recoverability” of roughly $80 million of cash and other assets. Any investors who used trades on FTX’s exchange to hedge positions held elsewhere may now have to liquidate those other holdings, creating a wave of selloffs. Bitcoin plunged as FTX foundered, as did assets linked to Bankman-Fried and his hedge fund Alameda Research.

While crypto is a new industry, the de-facto run that FTX experienced is a phenomenon as old as finance. That’s why most countries force banks to pay for deposit insurance and submit to regulatory oversight. Crypto exchanges, which often act as lenders and brokers rather than just straightforward trading venues, lack such rigid guardrails. Binance founder Changpeng Zhao said in a note to staff that the company must boost its transparency in the wake of FTX, including by proving that customer funds are held safely in reserves.

It's likely that in future, crypto traders will be more discerning, forcing exchanges to be more open. The path could be dramatic, though. Unravelling FTX’s positions and divvying up any losses will take time. It’s still unclear what Bankman-Fried was doing with customers’ money that meant it wasn’t available when needed.

And what the market doesn’t correct, regulators will. Watchdogs are already circling FTX, according to Bloomberg. Many exchanges are based outside of major developed economies, making them hard to monitor. Binance has processed Iranian transactions with a value of $8 billion since 2018 despite U.S. sanctions, Reuters reported. But it’s now even clearer that some kind of intervention is needed. Bankman-Fried made history in his way; regulators’ job is to make sure it doesn’t repeat.

