













NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - If only Mark Zuckerberg didn't have to treat kids on his company's social media apps like a dad that was watching the bank account. His company Meta Platforms (META.O) landed in hot water with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for the third time on Wednesday over its handling of younger users' data. Monetizing them is difficult, as other social media platforms have shown. But it's doubly problematic for Zuckerberg: He's having a hard time encouraging kids to come onto his networks and stay in the first place.

The antitrust agency this week alleged the $613 billion company didn’t take proper measures to protect children on its Messenger Kids platform from 2017 to 2019. It wants to bar Meta from profiting from the sale of the data it collected from users when they were under the age of 18, even when they get older. The sweeping proposal may not hold up in court – it has already been questioned by one of the FTC’s own commissioners. But the stern message from the agency shows that it isn’t giving Meta an inch when it comes to best practices.

That’s only one problem. The other is Meta hasn’t been able to reinvent itself such that it can capture new and younger users anyway. Over 20% of users on social platforms TikTok and Snapchat are under the age of 18, compared with about 5% at Facebook and 12% at Instagram, according to Insider Intelligence. Meantime Meta’s user growth has been slowing, which has eroded its market share in social media ads. And it’s not for a lack of trying. Meta last month opened up Horizon Worlds to the under-18 crowd, despite pushback from advocacy groups and U.S. senators.

Even if Meta can manage to convince kids that its platforms are hip, its business will be hamstrung unless parents – and regulators – can trust that the company will protect minors’ privacy. Those concerns aren’t totally unique to Zuckerberg’s company, as several state lawmakers across the United States are debating legislation that would restrict kids’ social media use. Still, Meta will have to figure out how to responsibly ingratiate itself with the cool kids in a way that is both safe and profitable – or risk losing market share further.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on May 3 accused Meta Platforms’ Facebook of misleading parents about protections for children and proposed tightening an existing agreement on privacy to include a ban on making money from minors' data.

Specifically, the FTC said Facebook was not forthcoming about how much control parents had over who their children had contact with in the Messenger Kids app and was deceptive about how much access app developers had to users' private data, breaching a 2019 agreement.

