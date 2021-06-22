Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

GameStop is a SPAC now

3 minute read

GameStop stock graph is seen in front of the company's logo in this illustration taken February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Two hot stock-market trends have collided. GameStop (GME.N), the original meme stock read more , is now a sort of SPAC.

The video-game retailer has used this year’s 11-fold increase in its market capitalization to transform itself. Firstly, with new management, including Chief Executive Matt Furlong, an Amazon.com (AMZN.O) alum. And secondly, with cash from issuing new shares: $552 million in April, and $1.1 billion more this month read more .

GameStop is now a pile of money with a chain of stores attached. Cash now makes up half the company’s enlarged balance sheet, compared with 13% at the median U.S.-listed company, according to Refinitiv data. By investing that in technology, new products and even blockchain efforts, Furlong hopes to turn GameStop into a totally different business.

If the idea of a listed company full of cash looking to become something else sounds familiar, it’s because it’s also the idea behind special-purpose acquisition companies. Happily, GameStop comes without the fees and warrants that dilute investors in SPACs. Unhappily, it comes with a $14 billion market capitalization, which might make it the priciest cash shell going. (By John Foley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Vivendi turns activists into shrinking violets read more

Amazon’s venture capital rebate read more

Spain float delay adds to Europe IPO muddle read more

Hong Kong crackdown means business read more

Netflix reaches for the moon with movie deal read more

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: <a href="http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe" target="_blank">http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe</a> | Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 7:03 PM UTCBiden becomes dealmakers’ no fun police

U.S. President Joe Biden was meant to bring predictability to the antitrust environment after a tumultuous four years. But the government agencies who patrol mergers and acquisitions are wielding some big sticks, and it’s hard to tell where they will strike next.

BreakingviewsGameStop is a SPAC now
BreakingviewsVivendi turns activists into shrinking violets
BreakingviewsAmazon’s venture capital rebate
BreakingviewsThe Exchange: Roger Ferguson talks monetary policy