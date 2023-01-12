













LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The holiday quarter is traditionally a bumper one for gaming groups, as punters stay home to play. But while sales of blockbusters like Sony’s (6758.T) “God of War” have held up well this season, inflation-pinched consumers have shunned smaller titles like Ubisoft Entertainment’s (UBIP.PA) “Mario + Rabbids”.

The French group flagged on Wednesday that revenue for the year ending March would be down more than 10%, compared to previous guidance of a more than 10% increase on last year’s 2.1 billion euros. The grim outlook echoes warnings on Monday from rival Frontier Developments (FDEV.L), which has seen its market capitalisation more than halve this week to around $230 million. Ubisoft’s shares fell 20% on Thursday, and Chief Executive Yves Guillemot now plans to focus more on its biggest franchises, such as “Assassin’s Creed”.

As consumers and companies focus on “mega-brands”, smaller firms will struggle to attract staff, and match investment. That could mean consolidation. Sony, for example, will need to bulk up in response to Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) $69 billion swoop on Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O). Ubisoft itself has been a perennial takeover candidate. A recent agreement between the Guillemot family and China’s Tencent (0700.HK) created a shareholder pact that could control up to 29.9% of voting rights, which may frustrate any deal. However, in a tougher environment, Guillemot will need to find some way to keep his hand on the joystick. (By Oliver Taslic)

Editing by Neil Unmack and Streisand Neto











