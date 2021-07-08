Gates Foundation puts purpose ahead of personality

Bill and Melinda Gates attend the Presidential Medals of Freedom ceremonies in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is changing to keep up with its principals’ divorce – and the world may be the better for it. The huge charity has already dispensed $55 billion on global health and other causes . The Microsoft (MSFT.O) founder’s split from his wife raised questions about the foundation’s future read more , some of which have now been answered.

The couple is giving the foundation $15 billion more, and has agreed that, should they find themselves unable get along as co-chairs after two years, Melinda French Gates will quit her roles and continue her philanthropy in other ways. Foundation Chief Executive Mark Suzman is also looking for new trustees to bring more “diversity, experience, and expertise.”

It’s plausible that the foundation will be more effective with new blood, and with Gates’ presence moderated if not reduced read more . And if Melinda eventually spins herself off, the world may effectively end up with two Gates foundations, with even more scope to do good. (By Richard Beales)

