Gauging the global backlash against Russia: podcast

By
1 minute read

A view shows an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The shockwaves from President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine are reverberating around the world. In our Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate the country’s isolation, the impact on Asia, Europe’s plan to wean itself off Russian gas, and the fallout for banks.

Listen to the podcast

Editing by Oliver Taslic

