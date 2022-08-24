MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Snapping up a media business is a rite of passage for many tycoons, whether it is Jeff Bezos’ ownership of the Washington Post or the Murdoch family at Fox Corporation (FOXA.O). India’s Gautam Adani, the world’s fourth-richest man, is joining this club by moving on 34-year-old broadcaster New Delhi Television (NDTV.NS). He’s trying to catch up with rivals who wield influence over news, especially compatriot Mukesh Ambani’s $224 billion Reliance Industries (RELI.NS).

NDTV would be a trophy for Adani’s $240 billion infrastructure-focused group. Its general and political news is popular with Indians at home and abroad, and the group is widely perceived as critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS) and related entities now own a 29% stake in the company after exercising warrants relating to a loan taken out in 2009 by NDTV’s founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy. Adani simultaneously tabled a mandatory open offer for a further 26% of the $300 million company, but that is unlikely to get far given the formula-based offer price equates to a 20% discount to NDTV’s current market value.

The Roys consider Adani’s approach to be hostile, claiming he did not bother to inform them. Even so, a 5% jump in NDTV shares suggests other investors are pleased. The deal would round out Adani’s nascent media portfolio which currently holds a stake in business broadcast hopeful Quintillion Business Media which has struggled to win a television licence. Ownership of that and NDTV by a tycoon like Adani, whose growth ambitions are closely aligned with Modi’s priorities, could potentially help smooth out regulatory hurdles.

Adani might also think owning media is a defensive necessity. His rival Ambani’s television empire, including CNBCTV18 and CNNNews18, claims to engage one in every two Indians. Adani’s stated aim is to “set up a credible next generation media platform” but as the pair go head-to-head in more industries, including renewable energy, a news platform could ultimately help him manage public perceptions of his own operations.

There are potential financial returns as well. Media and entertainment contribute less than 1% of annual EBITDA at Reliance’s oil to telecom conglomerate, but its Network18 media subsidiary (NEFI.NS) reported an uplift in revenue, net profit and viewership in the year to March 2022. Network18 has delivered a 23% annualised shareholder return in the five years to end 2021, surpassing the 18% of India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index, Refinitiv data shows. NDTV is lagging now but has outperformed in the past. That’s reassuring even if the bottom line is not the primary goal.

CONTEXT NEWS

India’s Adani Enterprises and related entities have acquired a roughly 29% indirect stake in popular broadcaster New Delhi Television, widely known as NDTV, through the exercise of warrants.

The entity holding the warrants was recently acquired by AMG Media Networks, a newly incorporated subsidiary of Adani Enterprises that holds the media business of the Adani group.

Subsequently, in line with regulatory requirements, the acquiring group has also launched an open offer for 26% of NDTV’s voting shares at 294 rupees per share, a discount of 20% to the closing price on Aug. 23.

NDTV said the conversion of warrants into shares of the broadcaster’s holding company occurred “without any input from, conversation with, or consent of” NDTV’s founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy.

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Thomas Shum

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.