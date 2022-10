HSBC ditches its cost-cut tsar before job is done

Breakingviews · October 25, 2022 · 11:58 AM UTC

HSBC , boss Noel Quinn is getting rid of a cost-cutting finance chief, Ewen Stevenson, while his skills are still in need. To avoid spooking investors, new broom Georges Elhedery will have to wield the axe quickly.