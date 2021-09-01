Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Geely revs up case for wider employee stock awards

2 minute read

Visitors check a Zeekr 001, a model from Geely's new premium electric vehicle (EV) brand Zeekr, at its factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File Photo

MELBOURNE, Sept 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Equity just got a little more equitable in China. Geely Automobile (0175.HK) said this week it would grant shares in the $35 billion company to nearly 11,000 employees, almost a fifth of its workforce. It’s a rare expansion of plans generally reserved for the top brass or technology startups. The awards represent a 3.6% stake in Geely and are designed to boost pay and help retain staff.

Geely workers have to wait 12 months to offload any of the allotment and can only sell 25% of it a year. Given the stock’s 37% annualised total return over the past five years, they may be inclined to hang onto it anyway.

Plenty of research indicates employee ownership delivers myriad benefits read more , and the company says the plan has been in the works for a while. It also, though, squares nicely with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s new push for “common prosperity”, giving companies there another big reason to embrace the idea. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Zoom’s reality check read more

Attorneys rush to SPACs' defense read more

Bharti Airtel’s fundraising dials up India duopoly read more

Forbes catches SPAC wave read more

Salmon bidding war leaves sour taste read more

Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 2:21 AM UTC

BHP brawl tips why nickel will cost pretty penny

The last thing BHP , boss Mike Henry needs is a fight. He has just unveiled sweeping and complicated plans to reshape the $164 billion miner as the price for the company’s prized iron ore tumbles. Now his agreed deal to buy Canada’s Noront Resources is running into stiff competition from scrappy minerals magnate Andrew Forrest. It’s a fresh sign of just how difficult it will be to push into hot commodities.

Breakingviews
Geely revs up case for wider employee stock awards
Breakingviews
Robinhood is vulnerable to disruption
Breakingviews
Attorneys rush to SPACs' defense
Breakingviews
Zoom’s reality check