Geely’s pricey cars can hope for some premium spin
HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Geely Automobile (0175.HK) is hiving off its young electric vehicle brand, Zeekr. The Hong Kong-listed group’s chairman and founder Li Shufu has a lot riding on how the deal is positioned as the valuations of its homegrown rivals crash.
Parent Zhejiang Geely’s extensive experience building battery-powered models and the Volvo Car (VOLCARb.ST) owner’s track record overseas suggests the upstart can scale rapidly. So far so good: Zeekr, which launched only last year, sold nearly 40,000 premium cars in the first nine months. That justifies using Elon Musk’s marque as a benchmark alongside compatriots Nio (9866.HK) and Xpeng (9868.HK): assuming Zeekr doubles first-half sales of $1.2 billion by the end of this year, apply these three peers’ average forward price-to-sales multiple of 3.9, and the unit is worth some $9.4 billion.
Geely owned 58% of loss-making Zeekr per an August filing, implying its share of the unit might be worth as much as $5.5 billion, or roughly half of the listed company’s current market capitalisation. Exclude Tesla (TSLA.O), and it is worth just a fifth. Li has reason to be hopeful but investors will decide where rubber meets the road. (By Katrina Hamlin)
