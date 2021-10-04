Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Geely’s Volvo IPO should go better this time

2 minute read

Volvo cars are seen in St. Erhard, Switzerland, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Zhejiang Geely founder Li Shufu has picked a good time to exploit the mania for battery rides. On Monday Sweden’s Volvo Cars, owned by Zhejiang Geely, announced that it wants to raise 25 billion Swedish crowns ($2.9 billion) by listing in Stockholm. It comes after an aborted initial public offering in 2018, when investors balked at a mooted $30 billion valuation.

There are sound reasons why Li might get there this time. Firstly, his plans to axe gas guzzlers by 2030 are the most ambitious of traditional automakers. Second, Volvo’s all-electric brand Polestar announced that it would reverse into a blank-cheque vehicle listed in New York at a $20 billion valuation . Take Volvo’s one-half Polestar stake and value the rest at 16 times pre-pandemic earnings – the average of German rivals BMW (BMWG.DE) and Daimler (DAIGn.DE) – and Volvo might be worth $27 billion. However, if it can convince investors that plans to separate the combustion engine business merit a more Tesla-like (TSLA.O) valuation , then that could inflate dramatically. Geely’s electric acceleration may be just beginning. (By Christopher Thompson)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

U.S. cable giant could spoil BT’s fibre party read more

ESG drills deeper into Gulf oil IPOs read more

Zoom’s doomed deal may have exposed a weakness read more

Merck’s $15 bln gain is stingy read more

Tata flies into next chapter with Air India read more

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 3:39 PM UTC

Geely’s Volvo IPO should go better this time

Zhejiang Geely founder Li Shufu has picked a good time to exploit the mania for battery rides. On Monday Sweden’s Volvo Cars, owned by Zhejiang Geely, announced that it wants to raise 25 billion Swedish crowns ($2.9 billion) by listing in Stockholm. It comes after an aborted initial public offering in 2018, when investors balked at a mooted $30 billion valuation.

Breakingviews
Cox: How Greta can transition from blah blah blah
Breakingviews
U.S. cable giant could spoil BT’s fibre party
Breakingviews
ESG drills deeper into Gulf oil IPOs
Breakingviews
Drahi drags satellite M&A into near-earth orbit