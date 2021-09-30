Gene sequencing IPO puts some life into London

A street cleaning operative walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, in London, Britain, March 9, 2020.

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Finally, some good news for City bankers. Shares in Oxford Nanopore Technologies , which sells kit that decode genomes , soared over 40% on their first day of trading, valuing the group run by Gordon Sanghera at around 4.8 billion pounds.

It’s a much-needed success, given the current debacle at Alphawave IP (AWE.L), another recent high-profile London initial public offering whose shares crashed 50% on Wednesday amid concerns about related party transactions, and the dismal performance of delivery group Deliveroo (ROO.L), down around 25% since its March listing. It also helps put London back on the map for other life science and biotechnology IPO candidates. Including debt, Oxford Nanopore is now worth around 24 times estimated 2023 sales, according to a Breakingviews calculation that assumes revenue grows 40% over the next two years to 180 million pounds. That’s a premium to U.S. rival Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB.O), on a less than 20 times multiple. Sanghera has a lot to live up to. (By Neil Unmack)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Climate change’s grey area gets overdue focus read more

Aramco vote tests Mukesh Ambani’s power read more

Mediobanca rebel dresses up in ESG colours read more

U.S. political divisions crash into debt ceiling read more

Hollywood agents feel the showbiz squeeze read more

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic