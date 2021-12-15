Generali CEO’s bold plan may just save his neck

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Philippe Donnet has upped his game just in time. Generali’s (GASI.MI) chief executive on Wednesday announced a bold plan to grow earnings and return capital to investors. It should be enough for him to keep his job.

For his third three-year plan, Donnet needed to be bolder. Italian billionaires Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio, who control nearly 16% of the 29 billion euro insurer’s stock along with a smaller ally, have already signalled they want him out. While he has the backing of top shareholder Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), which owns 13% of the group’s shares but has borrowed enough to control 17% of its votes, he also needs other investors to support him at a meeting in April.

That may be why Donnet is now promising to grow earnings per share by between 6% and 8% each year through 2024, ahead of German rival Allianz (ALVG.DE), which is targeting a 5% to 7% boost over the same period. He also unveiled a 500 million euro share buyback plan, the group’s first in 15 years, and pledged to return 6.1 billion euros in total to shareholders read more , about a third more than in the 2018 to 2021 period.

The new plan should help Generali’s stock. If Donnet hits the upper end of his targets, earnings per share would reach 2.3 euros in 2024. Put that on the group’s 2024 price earnings multiple of 9, and the insurer’s shares should be worth nearly 20.5 euros each, some 10% more than the current price.

There is reason to believe Donnet can deliver. The insurance executive, at the helm since 2016, has successfully pushed through a turnaround that included disposals and cutting debt. Since he became CEO, Generali has delivered a total return of 111% to investors, ahead of 66% for Allianz and 45% for Axa (AXAF.PA), Refinitiv data shows.

Donnet did not win the support of Caltagirone and Del Vecchio for his strategy at a board meeting on Tuesday. Their own plans for the insurer aren’t clear, although Del Vecchio has said he would like the group to play a greater role in the global insurance landscape, implying perhaps a large takeover. They may yet propose a new chief executive with an alternative vision. That would also involve risk. For now, Donnet may have done enough to persuade Generali’s other investors to stick with what they know best.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Assicurazioni Generali Chief Executive Philippe Donnet, who is seeking a reappointment for a third three-year term next year, pledged to return up to 6.1 billion euros in dividends and buybacks to shareholders under his strategic plan to 2024.

- The CEO, at the helm of the $33 billion group since 2016, has earmarked up to 3 billion euros for acquisitions under the life of the plan.

- Generali will also target compound earnings per share annual growth of between 6% and 8%.

- Donnet’s new strategy won the support of 11 out of 13 board members at a board meeting on Dec. 14, Reuters reported on Dec. 14. Construction entrepreneur Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, Generali’s second-largest shareholder with an 8% stake, voted against the plan while a representative for eyewear magnate Leonardo Del Vecchio, who owns just over 6%, did not attend the meeting.

- Caltagirone and Del Vecchio, who have been critical of Donnet, have struck a consultation pact that includes smaller investor CRT and amounts to a combined 15.6% stake.

- Mediobanca, the top shareholder with a 13% stake, has borrowed shares to reach a 17% voting stake at the upcoming shareholder meeting in April.

- Generali shares have returned 111% including dividends since Donnet unveiled his first strategic plan in November 2016, against 66% for German rival Allianz, 45% for France’s Axa and 92% for Zurich Insurance, Refinitiv data shows.

