Breakingviews
Generali fires low first shot for asset manager
Assicurazioni Generali’s (GASI.MI) lowball first shot at a Dutch asset manager looks likely to miss. The 27 billion euro Italian insurer submitted a non-binding offer for NN Group’s (NN.AS) asset management business, known as NN Investment Partners, at around 1.5 billion euros . Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) also put in an offer on Thursday, according to Reuters .
The duo are not alone. Industry heavyweights Allianz (ALVG.DE), UBS (UBSG.S) and Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) asset management unit DWS (DWSG.DE) have also thrown bids into the ring, according to Bloomberg. Generali’s tilt, equivalent to just 0.5% of NN’s assets under management, is unlikely to prevail. The price is a steep discount to the average 1.8% value-to-managed assets ratio for listed European firms like Schroders (SDR.L) or Ashmore (ASHM.L), according to data from Refinitiv. Given the long line of interested parties and European asset managers’ desire for scale, NN can expect a much juicier outcome. (By Aimee Donnellan)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Gas “news” no saving grace for Turkish lira read more
Groundhog Day for Garuda’s creditors read more
Japan activists want to make a withdrawal read more
Kremlin dollar dump is economic inflatable hammer read more
Rent the Runway follows the trend read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.