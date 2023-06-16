













MILAN, June 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Assicurazioni Generali’s (GASI.MI) biggest deal in a decade does not come cheap. The 29 billion euro Italian insurer on Thursday agreed to purchase Liberty Seguros, a group of European businesses, from U.S. insurer Liberty Mutual for 2.3 billion euros in cash. The Italian insurer’s largest acquisition since 2013 nearly exhausts its M&A firepower, which the group had assessed at between 2.5 billion euros and 3 billion euros. But it significantly bulks up Generali’s presence in the less volatile non-life segment, while also strengthening its market position in Iberia. It may help mollify some large investors, including construction magnate Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, who had tried in vain to oust CEO Philippe Donnet in order to speed up the group’s acquisition plan.

At 2.3 billion euros, or nearly two times its 1.2 billion euros of annual revenue, Liberty Seguros’ price tag does not look cheap. Major European insurers are valued at less than their annual sales. But the real price falls to 1.8 billion euros after factoring in around 500 million euros of cash expected from a sale of Brazilian assets announced earlier this year. And other potential buyers were prowling. To beat rivals like Axa (AXAF.PA) and Allianz (ALVG.DE), Generali probably had to pay about 12 times the target’s earnings, Equita analysts estimate, above the 9 times multiple which is customary for non-life acquisitions. Yet Generali will extract 140 million euros of annual pre-tax savings thanks to its current presence in Spain and Portugal, according to a source familiar with the matter. Assuming three-quarters of these are cost cuts, they may be worth around 800 million euros once taxed at 25% and capitalised. With worthy insurance targets scarce in Europe, paying up is the only way to play. (By Lisa Jucca)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Cava IPO comes in a little too hot read more

Corporate boycotts clash with political reality read more

Oil servicers sweeten the pill read more

New L&G CEO has ways to tackle Brexit discount read more

Bank CoCo revival displays a healthy exuberance

Editing by Pierre Briancon and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.