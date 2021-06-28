Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Genetic gold rush

3 minute read

An employee carries test tubes inside a laboratory at Piramal's Research Centre in Mumbai, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors can always count on the discovery of a golden nugget to create a rush. Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA.O) delivered the biotechnology version of this on Saturday, proving its technology for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, or CRISPR, can target and edit a defective gene in humans. Investors are ready for a boom.

Company co-founder Jennifer Doudna won the Nobel Prize last year for developing the technology. Now her firm showed in a small trial it can stop production of a defective protein in the liver that causes an inherited disease. That sent shares up over 50% on Monday, adding $3 billion to the company’s market capitalization and large amounts to other firms using similar gene-editing therapies.

How many nuggets are down this shaft isn’t clear. That depends on whether the technology can work elsewhere and on other diseases, and if side effects crop up. Still, plenty of patent disputes are present, including for Intellia. There’s already a gold rush on in genetic therapies read more , now there’s even more to fight about. (By Robert Cyran)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Brookfield finds cheap bet on flexible working fad read more

SoftBank robot rejig offers glimpse into future read more

Futile UK crypto curb flags regulatory blind spot read more

Glencore doubles down on coal role read more

Australia overconfidently approaches awkward age read more

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Amanda Gomez

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 6:57 PM UTCCox: Wall Street is back – and absolutely booming

The scene outside Goldman Sachs’ (GS.N) Manhattan headquarters at 8:30 a.m. a week ago was like the start of the academic year on a university campus. Smiling security personnel greeted workers at 200 West Street as they streamed through the turnstiles. A few staffers, apparently unaccustomed to the rituals of office life after more than a year of working from home, had forgotten their badges. Queues formed at the elevator banks.

BreakingviewsGenetic gold rush
BreakingviewsGuest view: A debt relief plan for green recovery
BreakingviewsBrookfield finds cheap bet on flexible working fad
BreakingviewsSoftBank robot rejig offers glimpse into future