German deal puts high price on Silver Lake network

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private equity investors are used to competing on price for a scarce asset. Silver Lake has flipped the script with its investment in Germany’s Software AG (SOWGn.DE), announced on Monday. The deal will see the U.S. technology investor buy a 344 million euro convertible note paying a 2% coupon, with the option of switching into equity at 20% above Friday’s closing price.

It’s a good deal for Silver Lake, which has struck similar ones in the past with Twitter (TWTR.N) and Expedia (EXPE.O). The firm run by Egon Durban and Greg Mondre has minimal downside but stands to gain if shares recover to 2018 levels – the last time they traded above the 46.54 euro per share conversion price.

Software AG, for its part, gets to tap Silver Lake’s vast network and can pitch IT services to its stable of companies. That’s valuable, but investors are paying a high price: they could be diluted by 10% if the bond converts. Shareholders may wonder why Silver Lake doesn’t just buy shares on the secondary market if it truly believes in Software AG’s turnaround. (By Liam Proud)

Editing by Neil Unmack and Karen Kwok