Skip to main content

Breakingviews

German pet retailer scrap has more rounds to go

2 minute read

Boss, a Golden Retriever, plays in his pen at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York, U.S., June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The private equity battle over Zooplus (ZO1G.DE) is not over yet. On Thursday, Hellman & Friedman matched Swedish rival EQT’s (EQTAB.ST) 470 euros a share offer, valuing the German pet food retailer at around 3.4 billion euros. That gives the U.S. buyout firm the upper hand, as it has the support of Zooplus’s board as well as shareholders representing 17%.

EQT will therefore probably have to up its bid to win over more than 50% of shareholders. Investors expect it to do so: Zooplus shares were trading at almost 482 euros on Friday morning, about 2.5% above the current bid. However, a recent wobble in the valuations of e-commerce stocks makes the fight look even more aggressive: both buyers are offering a 70% premium to Zooplus’s share price on Aug. 12. Yet German online retailer Zalando’s (ZALG.DE) shares are down by a fifth since the beginning of September. That raises the stakes even further. (By Aimee Donnellan)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Eurowag heads off in wrong direction read more

Chubb bulks up with Asia insurance deal read more

NatWest flips bank guilty-plea logic on its head read more

Debt woes crash China Inc. luxury dream read more

Facebook’s pristine whistleblower read more

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 10:47 AM UTC

Time for bank holdouts to join Carney's green club

It’s time for Jamie Dimon, Charlie Scharf, Andrea Orcel and David Solomon to take one for the team. The bosses of JPMorgan , Wells Fargo , UniCredit and Goldman Sachs , respectively, head the last of the big western financial groups yet to sign up to the so-called Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, an umbrella organisation that requires members to set meaningful decarbonisation commitments. As they mull joining, these holdouts may want to recall 2008.

Breakingviews
German pet retailer scrap has more rounds to go
Breakingviews
Chubb bulks up with Asia insurance deal
Breakingviews
Eurowag heads off in wrong direction
Breakingviews
Tesla’s move to Texas further mars ESG credentials