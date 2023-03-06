













LONDON, March 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Olaf Scholz’s penchant for major energy deals shows no sign of abating. Fresh from rescuing utility Uniper (UN01.DE) at a cost exceeding 50 billion euros, the German chancellor may splash out 20 billion euros on the Teutonic assets of Dutch group TenneT. Sorting out a rickety power grid is an especially pressing issue in Germany, but luckily Scholz also has the means to act.

Cutting carbon emissions means powering more cars and homes through zero-carbon electricity rather than fossil fuels. But the underlying infrastructure needs major upgrades to handle the extra demand. The International Energy Agency estimates that investment in electricity grids needs to average nearly $600 billion a year to 2030 – double the level it stood at from 2015 to 2021.

Scholz’s headache is particularly acute. Germany is already suffering from the sort of capacity problems that may become more common as the energy transition proceeds. It has to transport electricity all the way from wind turbines in the northern regions to its southern industrial heartland, which means the power network is often overloaded. When that happens, the companies that operate the grid must shoulder costs such as compensating generators that can’t transport their power – a bill that hit a record $3.8 billion in 2022.

Another issue is that the Dutch state, which owns TenneT, only wants to finance investment in its home market, meaning someone else has to cover the rest. The German power network is also unusually complex. Where many European states only have one grid operator, Germany has three besides TenneT. Scholz could just force them to merge to drive efficiencies and then return them to the private sector, creating something akin to Britain’s $46 billion National Grid (NG.L). But whether they’re public or private, grids are heavily regulated. Households end up paying for investment costs either way, either through taxes or bills, which means the ownership can be a red herring.

Still, Scholz understandably wants more control. Germany’s historic dependence on Russian gas deepened its energy crisis last year, and underscored the risks of relying on foreign-owned critical assets. More importantly, Germany has the cash. It may be able to fund the grid consolidation via state-backed bank KfW, which could keep the acquisition costs off the national borrowing figures. Even if it can’t, Berlin’s debt pile worth 67% of GDP is smaller than that of France, Spain, Italy and Britain, all of which exceed 100%. Germany may have the biggest grid problem, but it also has the easiest workaround.

Germany’s government is in talks to pay more than 20 billion euros ($21 billion) for the local unit of Dutch-controlled power grid operator TenneT Holding, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 21 citing unnamed sources.

A German ministry spokesperson declined to confirm the move to Reuters, saying the ministry would not speculate about figures and sums that were not yet fixed.

In a statement last updated on Feb. 16, TenneT noted that the Dutch government preferred to only fund TenneT’s investments in its home market, which it said could cost approximately 10 billion euros.

The state is seeking a “structural solution” for the equity financing needs of TenneT’s German activities, the company said, which could be around 15 billion euros.

TenneT added that its sole shareholder, the Dutch government, had not yet taken a final decision.

