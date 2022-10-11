













NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The road ahead could get even rougher for the champions of the gig economy. President Joe Biden’s administration is seeking to turn some independent contractors into employees. Workers are already scarce, and inflation is squeezing consumers. Higher costs threaten long-awaited earnings at companies like Uber Technologies (UBER.N), Lyft (LYFT.O) and DoorDash (DASH.N).

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday issued a new proposal that provides guidance on classifying workers. The rule could require some companies that rely on independent contractors to treat them as employees, giving them additional benefits, a minimum wage, overtime pay and legal protections.

The proposal, which will likely take many months to finalize, would replace a previous rule under former President Donald Trump’s administration that loosened the status of contractors. Lyft said in a blog post it is “just the first step” but that the company would not have to change its business model. DoorDash and Uber issued similar statements.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Nonetheless, even the prospect of a shift spooked investors. Shares of Uber, Lyft and DoorDash were down approximately 7% by noon in New York. That’s on top of a broader sector selloff: This year Uber has shed about 40% of its market capitalization while the equity values of Lyft and DoorDash are down around 70% each.

That’s because ridesharing and food-delivery are tough businesses even in good times. Analysts expect Uber, DoorDash and Lyft to earn EBITDA margins of just 5% to 7% of revenue this year, according to Refinitiv. That hard won progress after years of painful losses could go into reverse. Wedbush analysts figure that Uber and Lyft’s costs could spike by 20% to 30% if they have to put workers on the payroll, forcing the companies to hike charges.

Casual labor allows the gig-dependent companies to adapt their workforces to peaks and troughs in demand. Maintaining permanent employees could therefore mean higher expenses and slower services in busy times.

Gig economy firms are already grappling with the tight U.S. labor market, while the rising cost of goods and services is weighing on budgets. The New York Federal Reserve’s survey of consumers published on Tuesday found that household spending expectations fell sharply in September, posting their largest one month decline since the series’ inception in June 2013. Discretionary spending on items like taxis and takeout food is at risk. A gig worker rule comes at the worst possible time for America’s gig economy.

Follow @jennifersaba on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

The U.S. Department of Labor on Oct. 11 proposed a rule that would make it more difficult for companies to classify some workers as independent contractors. The rule would require companies that rely on so-called gig workers to designate them as employees, making them eligible for more benefits and legal protections.

Shares of Uber Technologies, Lyft and DoorDash, which rely on independent contractors, were all down more than 7% by 1630 GMT on Oct. 11.

Lyft said in a blog post that the rule proposal is just the first step in what is likely to be a longer process before any rule or final determination is made.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Amanda Gomez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.