Glencore chairman ticks most boxes

The Glencore logo is pictured in Baar, Switzerland, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Glencore’s (GLEN.L) new chairman ticks two out of three boxes. Kalidas Madhavpeddi, who is replacing former BP (BP.L) Chief Executive Tony Hayward read more , spent a decade at the helm of China Molybdenum International. That makes him au fait with the hard-to-navigate jurisdictions like the Democratic Republic of Congo that are Glencore’s bread and butter. It also makes him an expert in copper and cobalt, the areas central to a decarbonised global economy towards which the 42 billion pound trader-cum-miner wants to pivot.

The 65-year-old Madhavpeddi scores less highly on transatlantic investor relations. Given Glencore remains the subject of a U.S. Department of Justice corruption probe and wants to maintain its still-vast coal operations to help finance its transition, the ideal chair would have been someone with a black belt in stateside government relations and a proven ability to ease the environmental, social and governance fears of UK institutional investors. Still, the recent 97% approval of the commodity giant’s climate plans at a shareholder meeting suggests most are already on side. (By Ed Cropley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Beijing prices up cost of e-commerce data abuses read more

Pharma primed for LBO hot potato read more

Didi drives straight into politics read more

U.S. jobs picture is on the mend, with caveats read more

Clouds disperse over Big Tech’s gaming gamble read more

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic