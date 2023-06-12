













LONDON, June 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - At first sight, the latest Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) chess move by Glencore (GLEN.L) is slightly confusing. Back in April the $22 billion Canadian miner rejected the $68 billion Swiss commodity giant’s merger offer, which planned to split the resulting entity into a separately listed coal company and a standalone metals company. While that approach still stands, Glencore on Monday said it has now also submitted a cash offer to buy only Teck’s coal unit.

In some ways, the move doesn’t change the status quo. Teck’s coal arm is expected to make $2.9 billion of EBITDA in 2024, according to analysts’ estimate polled by Refinitiv, which on the 3 times multiple at which its steelmaking coal peers trade implies an $8.5 billion valuation. Yet Glencore is already offering cash for the coal arm in its punt for the whole company.

Instead, boss Gary Nagle’s strategy may have two prongs. One is to try to encourage Teck’s board to engage in discussions, given the coal arm has already received interest from Nippon Steel (5401.T) and billionaire Pierre Lassonde. That might help with his bid for the whole thing. The other is a signal to his own shareholders, who are also waiting on a potential sale of Glencore’s stake in agri-trader unit Viterra to U.S. rival Bunge (BG.N). Just under a third of Glencore investors rejected the company’s climate plan at its May annual general meeting, up from less than one-quarter in 2022. Flagging the potential for the group to be a standalone metals business if Nagle were to merge his and Teck’s coal arms and spin them off is one way to encourage them to keep the faith.

