













LONDON, April 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shareholders of Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) have a tough choice. Glencore (GLEN.L) has proposed a $22 billion all-share takeover of the Canadian miner, after which the enlarged Swiss group would split into a metals and a coal unit. Yet Teck already has plans to offload its coal business, with investors set to vote on the plan on April 26. Neither idea is perfect, but Teck’s looks marginally less unappealing.

Teck’s own split will create two independent, publicly-listed companies that respectively host coal operations used for steelmaking, and energy transition metals like copper. The coal business is expected to generate EBITDA of $2.6 billion in 2024, according to analysts consensus polled by Visible Alpha. Valued on a multiple of roughly 3 times, the average of three listed peers including Coronado Global Resources (CRN.AX), it’s worth $7.9 billion. The metals arm’s four relevant peers, including copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N), on average trade at 7.2 times 2024 EBITDA. But Teck’s mining projects, which require more investment, merit a lower multiple. Valued at 6 times its expected 2024 EBITDA of $3.2 billion, Teck’s metals unit would be worth just under $20 billion. Combine the two, strip out $6 billion of net debt, and Teck’s equity is worth $21 billion.

Glencore boss Gary Nagle’s alternative plan, which would hand Teck shareholders 24% of the enlarged company, initially looks more appealing. The so-called MetalCo is expected to generate $15 billion of EBITDA next year, people familiar with the situation told Breakingviews. Put that on the same multiple as metals rivals and it’s worth $108 billion. The newly combined coal business could generate $13 billion of EBITDA. However, its mix of steelmaking and lower-value coal used for power generation warrants a lower multiple than Teck’s spinoff. At 2.5 times EBITDA it would be worth $33 billion.

That all adds up to $140 billion, or about $108 billion without net debt, of which Teck shareholders get $26 billion – almost a quarter more than Teck’s scheme. Moreover, the two businesses will run and fund themselves separately, whereas under Teck’s plan up to 90% of free cash flow from the coal spinoff will fund growth in the metal business, limiting shareholder payouts in the next few years.

Still, Glencore’s proposal has a potential Achilles’ heel: about 20% of MetalCo’s EBITDA is set to come from its trading arm. Nagle can’t put the business, the pride of Glencore founder Marc Rich, together with the new coal unit. But while the Swiss group trades power, liquefied natural gas and carbon as well as oil, the potentially volatile earnings could be a drag on the MetalCo’s valuation. If the unit trades on 6 times EBITDA after the spinoff, then Glencore’s proposal is only worth $22 billion – little more than Teck’s plan.

Glencore’s plan, meanwhile, also means creating a much bigger coal unit which will generate more than half of its EBITDA from supplying the mineral to power generators. Climate-conscious investors and banks alike might turn up their noses. The risk for Nagle is that Teck shareholders do too.

