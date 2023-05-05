













LONDON, May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Bank of England’s chief economist caught some serious flak last week for saying something self-evidently true, not just for the United Kingdom but for most of the developed world. Huw Pill declared on a podcast that some companies and workers needed to accept they were worse off. He is right. The economy has become poorer, in real terms, due to a barrage of real shocks over the past three years: the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war, and most recently a significant food price shock.

The dilemma facing central banks - and therefore investors - is how to respond. Should monetary authorities act fast to stamp out the resulting inflation, or should they err on the dovish side and tolerate the current upward shift in the price level?

In the era of inflation-targeting central banks, the answer may seem obvious. Inflation is always and everywhere a bad thing. Yet economic theory has a remarkably hard time identifying the social costs imposed by a rising price level.

Economics textbooks used to state that one significant deadweight loss from inflation was “menu costs”: the waste of resources when companies have to regularly change their price levels. That always seemed minimal and must be almost irrelevant in the digital age. Another supposed drawback of rising prices was “shoe leather costs” - shorthand for the inconvenience of having to move money between deposit and savings accounts to preserve cash holdings. Now that smartphone users can switch banks with the swipe of a thumb, that idea sounds positively quaint.

A more serious charge is the uncertainty that rising prices introduce into financial planning. But this is driven more by the volatility of inflation than its level, and is therefore a reason to avoid erratic or incompetent policymaking, rather than keeping inflation below a particular rate.

Finally, there is the moralist’s argument that any reduction in the real value of the national monetary unit is essentially equivalent to theft. That ancient indictment basically dodges the question. There are winners and losers, and positive and negative economic effects, from devaluing the currency. The point of economic theory is to enable policymakers to analyse the tradeoffs.

If the theoretical costs of inflation are elusive, the potential advantages it has to offer are more concrete. They also happen to relate directly to the two most important economic challenges facing advanced economies today.

The first is the unavoidable fact of the substantial, real shocks to income and wealth to which Pill was referring. Some of these are likely to be temporary. Others represent more permanent shifts in countries’ terms of trade and relative wealth. All imply significant changes in relative prices within economies and thus in the fortunes of different industries. For example, energy-intensive industries suffer from the rising cost of oil and gas, while companies that are heavily dependent on imports lose competitiveness when cross-border supply chains are disrupted.

Monetary policy can’t prevent these shocks: central bankers cannot discover vaccines, end wars, or print tomatoes. What it can do, however, is affect how the resulting economic adjustment happens.

One option is to go for shock therapy. By keeping inflation low at all costs, central banks would force large relative price changes to take place in disruptive and discontinuous fashion. That would almost certainly mean a hefty increase in unemployment. The alternative is to allow the overall price level to move upwards, making it easier for newly uncompetitive sectors to cut wages in real terms without shedding jobs. Rebalancing the economy becomes a whole lot easier.

Mervyn King, then governor of the BoE, made this point explicitly in 2010. It was better to run inflation at an average of 5% for a couple of years while people kept their jobs than to crucify the economy on the cross of an arbitrary 2% inflation target. James Forder, author of “Macroeconomics and the Phillips Curve Myth” points out that European Central Bank President Mario Draghi also endorsed this “lubrication argument” in the aftermath of the euro zone crisis of 2012.

Today’s central bankers have been just as keen to explain that the underlying causes of the cost-of-living crisis are out of their hands. But they have been much less clear that inflation is the least damaging way to release the pressure.

The second major challenge which threatens the stability of advanced economies today is the existence of the gigantic financial imbalances that have accumulated over the past two decades.

During the 2008 financial crisis Kenneth Rogoff, the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, argued that inflation was the only feasible way to reduce the real value of debt and to forestall the immense macroeconomic risks inherent in richly-valued housing markets financed by unsustainable mortgages. Back then U.S. government debt was 73% of GDP; less than 15 years later the ratio hit 133%. U.S. house prices, meanwhile, peaked last year at a full 45% higher in real terms than when Rogoff made his plea. Financial imbalances such as these are neither socially sustainable nor economically efficient.

As with adjustments in labour markets, there is a conventional remedy: let fiscal policy take the strain. Yet the scale of explicit taxation and distribution required to redress the balance of wealth would be a tough ask even in less politically polarized times. Allowing inflation to shrink epic balance sheets to a more manageable scale is simpler, more convenient, and arguably also fairer.

Higher prices are already working their magic. By the end of 2022, U.S. government debt had fallen by nearly twelve percentage points of GDP, despite persistent fiscal deficits. Such miracles are possible when nominal GDP grows 21% in two years. U.S. residential real estate, meanwhile, is already 7% cheaper in real terms than at its peak, but without the risk of ruinous debt deflation which a nominal house price crash would bring.

Though the current generation of central bankers in advanced economies seem reluctant to say it out loud, temporarily higher inflation is part of the solution to the challenges facing their economies. Investors should place their bets accordingly. In the end, the practical benefits of inflation will trump its theoretical costs.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

