Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

The Exchange: Hiro Mizuno

1 minute read

Hiromichi Mizuno speaks during the Milken Institute’s 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The former chief investment officer of Japan’s $1.6 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund is now a board member at Tesla and Danone. In an interview as part of last week’s Ethical Finance 2021 summit, he tells George Hay how ESG has changed since he championed it at GPIF.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @gfhay on Twitter

- SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS <a href="http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe" target="_blank">http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe</a> | Editing by Freddie Joyner and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 9:27 AM UTCCredit Suisse impasse makes Deutsche’s look easy

Credit Suisse’s (CSGN.S) crisis is not as existential as Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) a few years back. On one key question, however, new Chair António Horta-Osório faces a sharper tradeoff. It will require him to choose between strategic logic and current returns.

BreakingviewsThe Exchange: Hiro Mizuno
BreakingviewsStruggling airlines confront long-haul crew taboo
BreakingviewsAustralia’s big boozy spinoff gauges ESG’s S value
BreakingviewsFed’s goal is to see forest, not whipsawed trees