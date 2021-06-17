Breakingviews
The Exchange: Hiro Mizuno
LONDON, June 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The former chief investment officer of Japan’s $1.6 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund is now a board member at Tesla and Danone. In an interview as part of last week’s Ethical Finance 2021 summit, he tells George Hay how ESG has changed since he championed it at GPIF.
