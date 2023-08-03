The bell used to open and close the markets hangs in front of an empty podium above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sandal-maker Birkenstock is among those angling to defy a downturn in stock-market debuts. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how corporate hopefuls on both sides of the Atlantic are trying to thaw the deepest freeze on public listings since the pandemic.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @JMAGuilford on Twitter

Subscribe to Breakingviews’ podcasts, Viewsroom and The Exchange.

Editing by Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.