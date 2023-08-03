Cracking the IPO window is a tall task: podcast
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sandal-maker Birkenstock is among those angling to defy a downturn in stock-market debuts. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how corporate hopefuls on both sides of the Atlantic are trying to thaw the deepest freeze on public listings since the pandemic.
