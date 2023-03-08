













LONDON, March 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ask any investment banker about the year ahead and the answer is almost always the same: “The pipeline is pretty full!” The optimistic and usually empty phrase conceals a grab-bag of methods used to forecast transactions, none of which is particularly rigorous. The inability of dealmakers to predict the volume or size of mergers and acquisitions makes hiring tough, and arguably undercuts the value of their counsel.

The M&A pipeline generally has three components: announced deals that are almost certain to happen; announced deals that may not get over the line; and deals that have neither been announced or perhaps even conceived. The first group, like Advent International’s $6.4 billion Maxar Technologies (MAXR.N) buyout, is relatively easy. The target’s shares trade a whisker below the offer price, indicating that it’s probably just a matter of time until Maxar’s advisers at JPMorgan (JPM.N) pocket their $55 million of outstanding fees on the deal.

The second variety tends to be trickier. Maybe a pushy investor such as Paul Singer’s Elliott Management wants a higher price from the buyer, or competition authorities are circling, as with Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) $69 billion offer for Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), the developer of “World of Warcraft” and other video games. Bankers might then apply a discount to the raw figures. Activision’s shares trade roughly halfway between the offer price and where JPMorgan analysts estimate they would be if Microsoft walked away. The fees, including $55 million payable to boutique Allen & Co. upon closing, could thus be tabulated at around half of face value.

The third category, transactions that haven’t even started yet, is where things get silly. Bankers constantly discuss permutations with their C-suite clients, but can’t be sure whether they will actually pull the trigger, or what they might pay their advisers for the relevant guidance. Will a rival technology giant such as Apple (AAPL.O) or Microsoft buy Netflix (NFLX.O)? Could First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) revive its interest in $27 billion Standard Chartered (STAN.L)? Other deals aren’t even on the radar: no adviser began 2022 expecting billionaire Elon Musk to buy Twitter, let alone for a lofty $44 billion.

FINGERS IN THE AIR

Dealmakers address this uncertainty partly by using “top-down” measures, including surveys about just how assured chief executives are feeling about the economy, their businesses and other factors. Corporate bosses are more likely to initiate deals when they’re feeling bullish. The correlation is only modest, however: confidence among U.S. CEOs surged in 2010 without a resulting M&A boom. Conversely, animal spirits were falling in late 2014 and throughout 2015 as strategic transactions surged.

There’s a much tighter relationship between equity markets and M&A, implying that CEOs pursue corporate marriages when their share prices are high. This link doesn’t help bankers much with their forecasts. If they know where the stock market is heading, they should be working at a hedge fund instead.

One common way to get around this problem is to look at the value of announced deals as a percentage of total worldwide market capitalisation. On average since 2001, it has been about 9%, according to Breakingviews calculations based on the average annual dollar value of the MSCI All Country World Index and Refinitiv M&A data. The theory is that a low read one year indicates latent dealmaking potential and therefore a reversion to the mean and an imminent rebound. If true, that would be encouraging for 2023, since 2022 was a trough in which $3.6 trillion of announced deals represented just 6% of the $60 trillion in market value.

Even so, the historic average skews upwards because of a dealmaking frenzy in the years before the 2008 global financial crisis. And the measure is imprecise. The difference between an 8% and a 9% year is $600 billion of deals, based on the index’s current value, or almost one-fifth of last year’s total. There’s a similar vagueness to other indicators favoured by bankers, such as high corporate cash balances and stockpiles of capital available to private equity. Both numbers indicate that potential acquirers have money to hand, but not when or how they’ll spend it.

WEAKNESS IN NUMBERS

Unsurprisingly, given all the uncertainty, some bankers take their pipeline estimates with an appropriately large pinch of salt. Perhaps that’s not a problem – after all, they’re paid for doing deals, not predicting them. Still, it’s hardly a great look. Advisers are selling companies their wisdom and powers of analysis. They present boards with intricate financial models to project corporate sales for years, or to estimate deal-related cost savings and revenue boosters. How much faith should boards and shareholders put in those numbers if bankers can’t even get their own industry’s basic figures right?

Another problem is that it’s hard to run any business without a firm grip on future sales. Hiring and firing on Wall Street and in London’s Square Mile tends to come in waves, and typically lags the deal cycle. At the start of an M&A boom, banks often find themselves overworked and short-staffed. One adviser conceded that his employer turned down prospective clients during the 2021 deal surge because there weren’t enough people to work on them. Banks then often over-hire at the peak of activity. Revenue roughly halved last year in the investment banking divisions of big U.S. lenders, contributing to layoffs across the industry.

Bankers are hardly alone in struggling to forecast M&A. Brokerage analysts have proven to be incapable of properly predicting revenue for publicly traded advice shops like Moelis (MC.N), whose top line heavily depends on deal fees. Yet that just goes to undermine all the breezy talk of how much business is flowing through the plumbing. Perhaps the pipeline is indeed full, but sometimes just with hot air.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Companies announced $3.6 trillion of mergers and acquisitions in 2022, according to Refinitiv, compared with $5.7 trillion in 2021. The 38% annual decline was the sharpest since 2001, when deals halved from the previous year.

