Global supply chain scars will spark sea change: podcast
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The business of shifting goods around the world plunged into chaos during the pandemic. In this Exchange podcast Alan Murphy, boss of researcher Sea-Intelligence, explains China’s changing role in global trade and how that impacts the price of everything from iPhones to cars.
Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter
(The host is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.