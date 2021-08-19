GlobalFoundries IPO would give Arm a leg up

A semiconductor wafer is seen in Beijing, China, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - GlobalFoundries could lend Arm a helping hand. The American chipmaker late on Wednesday filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering, with an eye on a $25 billion valuation, Reuters reported citing sources read more . That works out at 4 times this year’s revenue, assuming it hits its 10% top-line growth target. Behemoth Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (2330.TW), worth $520 billion, trades at 9 times.

There are several reasons for GlobalFoundries’ modest multiples. TSMC is at the cutting edge of silicone technology, and controls over half the market for made-to-order chips; GlobalFoundries’ share is a mere 7%, according to TrendForce. Nevertheless, an IPO coinciding with a major chip shortage could boost its worth. That would benefit Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, which has invested more than $21 billion since buying the firm in 2009. It may also bode well for Arm. The SoftBank Group-owned (9984.T) chip designer’s Plan B is probably an IPO if regulators block its acquisition by Nvidia (NVDA.O). A successful sector listing would strengthen Arm’s hand. (By Karen Kwok)

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic