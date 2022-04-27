U.S. President Joe Biden drives a Hummer EV as he tours the General Motors 'Factory ZERO' electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. November 17, 2021.

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - General Motors (GM.N) is keeping executives’ eyes on the road. The Detroit automaker’s boss, Mary Barra, announced on Tuesday read more that her compensation will be tied, in part, to how many electric vehicles the company sells. It’s a new – and solid – spin on car companies’ pledges to ditch gas guzzlers.

GM’s leaders are already compensated for hitting “strategic goals”, highlights of which ran to 16 bullet points for Barra last year, including revenue, net income, and other vague goals like workplace inclusivity. Unlike Tesla’s (TSLA.O) head Elon Musk read more , however, Barra’s company also produces internal-combustion cars. So in practice, she has been paid even if the gas-guzzler business outshines EV efforts.

Tying pay to simpler metrics gives investors a better yardstick to measure transformation. It’s also a different tack to Ford Motor (F.N), which announced an internal split into combustion-engine and electric divisions. Barra pushed back when asked if GM would consider anything similar on a call to discuss first-quarter results. Combined with plans laid out last year, the compensation change could help solidify GM’s new course without a root-and-branch reorganization. (By Jonathan Guilford)

