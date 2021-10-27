Breakingviews
GM’s commitments take their toll
NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - General Motors (GM.N) needs more gas in the tank. The $83 billion U.S. automotive giant reported operating profit above analyst estimates on Wednesday, and said earnings will be higher than it previously suggested. Its shares fell 4% anyway. GM is selling every car it can make, while wrestling with a shortage of microchips, but its declining market share in North America implies rivals, like electric vehicle king Tesla (TSLA.O), are less affected read more .
One problem is that GM recently laid out big plans to invest in making electric vehicles. If its spending doesn’t change, but the number of cars it can sell falls, the company’s profitability could suffer. Already, GM’s targets suggest that its operating profit for the fourth quarter will be lower than the third quarter. If supplies of chips and other components don’t pick up, GM will have to decide whether it will trim its investment ambitions to defend its profitability – an unenviable trade-off. (By Jonathan Guilford)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Europe’s payments hopeful is a work in progress read more
Post-pandemic consumer pain is insurers’ gain read more
Heineken may be through its dry patch read more
DraftKings’ $23 bln M&A flop may have a sequel read more
Petrofac adds new data point to market exuberance read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.